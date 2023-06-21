Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $4.26 Million Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,548 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 17,411 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,762,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in Intuit by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,229 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 919 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 166.7% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in Intuit by 17.1% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on INTU shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $462.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.85.

Insider Activity

Intuit Price Performance

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

INTU stock opened at $455.13 on Wednesday. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $352.63 and a 1 year high of $490.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $434.72 and a 200 day moving average of $417.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $127.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.47, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.18.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.39%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Further Reading

