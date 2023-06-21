Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Purchases 319 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 714.3% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 65,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Trading Down 1.1 %

ServiceNow stock opened at $559.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $497.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $452.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 285.45, a PEG ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $337.00 and a 52 week high of $576.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.37. ServiceNow had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 886 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total value of $399,550.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,368 shares in the company, valued at $616,913.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $399,550.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $616,913.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 2,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,622,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,956 shares of company stock worth $15,088,178 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $495.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $547.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $536.94.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.