Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Purchases 581 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VBR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 636.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 234,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,308,000 after acquiring an additional 202,861 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 985,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,527,000 after purchasing an additional 7,388 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $162.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.37. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $142.48 and a 52-week high of $178.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

