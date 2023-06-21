My Legacy Advisors LLC Purchases 37 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 81.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $454.72 on Wednesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $429.10 and a 1 year high of $556.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $451.69 and its 200 day moving average is $470.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.51.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.34. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.10 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $1.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 24.20%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $580.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $509.00.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

