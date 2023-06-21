Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Shares Bought by Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC increased its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,364,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,765 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 7.2% of Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $31,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 448,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,334,000 after acquiring an additional 7,799 shares during the last quarter. New Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 1,879,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,333,000 after acquiring an additional 132,301 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 30.7% in the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 102,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 23,950 shares during the last quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 606,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,990,000 after acquiring an additional 26,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Alternatives Inc acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of DFAX stock opened at $23.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.42 and a fifty-two week high of $24.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.87.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.