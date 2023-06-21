Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Stake Boosted by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 124,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $3,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 22,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 76,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FITB has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.89.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of FITB stock opened at $26.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $38.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.18.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.15%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Evan Bayh acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $124,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,234. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Further Reading

