My Legacy Advisors LLC Sells 1,834 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

My Legacy Advisors LLC cut its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,834 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,453,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 42,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 185.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Trading Down 0.8 %

CME opened at $182.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $166.54 and a one year high of $212.09.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 55.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CME Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.50.

CME Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.