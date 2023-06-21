Dfpg Investments LLC Boosts Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 95.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,822 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in W. P. Carey by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Tobam raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 1,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 34,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 6,413 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 424,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,190,000 after buying an additional 101,666 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WPC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, May 1st. BNP Paribas started coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.67.

W. P. Carey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $68.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.76 and a 1-year high of $89.63. The company has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.77.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $427.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.24 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 47.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.069 per share. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.94%.

Insider Transactions at W. P. Carey

In other W. P. Carey news, Director Mark A. Alexander acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.48 per share, with a total value of $72,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,032.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $24 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,449 net lease properties covering approximately 176 million square feet and a portfolio of 84 self-storage operating properties, as of December 31, 2022.

Featured Stories

