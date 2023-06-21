Charles Schwab Trust Co Reduces Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Charles Schwab Trust Co reduced its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,401 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 67.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
MCD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price target on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $304.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $262.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.77.
Insiders Place Their Bets
McDonald’s Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $293.04 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $230.58 and a 52-week high of $298.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $291.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.03.
McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.
McDonald’s Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.24%.
McDonald’s Profile
McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.
