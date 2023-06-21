Aries Wealth Management Trims Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Aries Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of VIG stock opened at $160.09 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $132.64 and a 12-month high of $162.35. The company has a market cap of $67.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.44.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

