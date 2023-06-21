Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Position Boosted by Aries Wealth Management

Aries Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 3.1% of Aries Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 28,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 74,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,204,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,042,000. Finally, Soundmark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $195.86 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $188.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $210.00.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

