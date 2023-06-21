Aries Wealth Management Buys 790 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Aries Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 38,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 18,743 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 7,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 19.2% during the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 62,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after acquiring an additional 10,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Management Resources Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. now owns 120,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

USMV stock opened at $73.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.52. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

