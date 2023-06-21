SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Sold by Aries Wealth Management

Aries Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF makes up about 1.3% of Aries Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Aries Wealth Management owned about 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $3,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPTS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 163,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 7,918 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 332,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,609,000 after buying an additional 115,426 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 509,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,728,000 after acquiring an additional 75,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 78,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPTS opened at $28.87 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.03. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $28.63 and a 1-year high of $29.58.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

