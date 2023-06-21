Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Has $207,000 Stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 366,456.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,463,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,565,000 after purchasing an additional 8,461,490 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $393,329,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,564,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,473 shares during the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP raised its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 2,286,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,011,000 after purchasing an additional 398,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $184,963,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SGOV stock opened at $100.47 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.32. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $99.96 and a twelve month high of $100.61.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

