JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM) Shares Bought by Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. owned about 0.12% of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 243.8% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPEM opened at $50.86 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $44.38 and a 1 year high of $53.01. The firm has a market cap of $279.70 million, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.72.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market equities, selected by multiple factors. Stocks are weighted by market cap and inversely by risk relative to geographic and sector groupings.

