Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Shares Acquired by Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lpwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the first quarter worth $237,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 10,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP grew its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 15,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:PHO opened at $55.24 on Wednesday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $43.57 and a twelve month high of $55.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco Water Resources ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.1161 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

