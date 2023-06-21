216,707 Shares in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB) Purchased by Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 216,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,270,000. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF comprises about 6.6% of Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. owned approximately 1.15% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JCPB. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Sutton Place Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $46.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.96.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

