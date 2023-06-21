Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 57,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of BATS EFAV opened at $67.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.87. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

