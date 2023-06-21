Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 77,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after buying an additional 5,045 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,233,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,318,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000.

Shares of JMUB stock opened at $50.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.27.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

