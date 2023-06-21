Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 30,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 12,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connolly Sarah T. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 24,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Alan B. Colberg purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,107. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alan B. Colberg acquired 10,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,107. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard P. Mckenney bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.37 per share, with a total value of $607,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $607,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 76,698 shares of company stock worth $2,446,082. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $33.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $49.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.49. The company has a market cap of $51.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.93.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on USB shares. StockNews.com lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.84.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.