Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,927,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,469,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,367 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,385,897 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,668,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,020,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650,115 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 26.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,892,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $707,021,000 after buying an additional 1,426,221 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,413,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $676,795,000 after buying an additional 623,269 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MUB opened at $106.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.74. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.35 and a one year high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

