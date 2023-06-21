Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Increases Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,797 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 6.4% of Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $9,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHZ. Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SCHZ stock opened at $46.26 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.86 and a 12-month high of $49.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.52.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

