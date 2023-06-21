Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Grows Position in iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF (NASDAQ:SDG)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF (NASDAQ:SDG – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SDG. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF by 764.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF in the 4th quarter worth $110,000.

NASDAQ SDG opened at $78.98 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.71 and its 200 day moving average is $78.89. The company has a market capitalization of $406.75 million, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.76. iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.51 and a fifty-two week high of $84.16.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.6767 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (SDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Sustainable Impact index. The fund tracks an index composed of companies whose revenues are driven by products and services that address at least one of the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals.

