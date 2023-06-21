Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Sells 1,494 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lessened its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. owned about 0.05% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 396.3% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $34.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $30.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.77 and its 200-day moving average is $34.25.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

