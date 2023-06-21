Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Acquires 623 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 623 shares during the quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 118,261.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 991,333,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,464,867,000 after acquiring an additional 990,496,084 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 77,976,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,708,000 after purchasing an additional 482,605 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,530,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,667 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,624,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,119,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,685,000 after purchasing an additional 756,451 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $24.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.52. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $21.36 and a twelve month high of $26.40.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

