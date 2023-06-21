Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Trims Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lessened its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,185 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 426.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after buying an additional 45,635 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after buying an additional 10,418 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 115.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 7,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHO opened at $48.17 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.46. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $47.78 and a 12 month high of $49.40.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

