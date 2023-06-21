Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 3,797 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 226,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,797 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $18,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 22,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $316,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 220.0% in the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 2,285.7% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,002 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

EW opened at $91.92 on Wednesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $67.13 and a 1-year high of $107.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $55.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.00.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on EW. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

In other news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $780,699.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 213,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,273,529.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total transaction of $558,780.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,824 shares in the company, valued at $5,220,046.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $780,699.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 213,794 shares in the company, valued at $19,273,529.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,151 shares of company stock valued at $17,523,816 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

