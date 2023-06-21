Harbor Group Inc. Makes New $330,000 Investment in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Harbor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at about $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after buying an additional 9,049 shares in the last quarter. 38.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 1.0 %

GLD opened at $179.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $184.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.10. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $150.57 and a 52-week high of $191.36.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

