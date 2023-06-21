220,167 Shares in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Bought by Newport Capital Group LLC

Newport Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 220,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $10,220,000. KKR & Co. Inc. comprises about 11.7% of Newport Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 9.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,770,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,667,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309,267 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,054,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,209,457,000 after purchasing an additional 9,192,928 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.9% during the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 14,865,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $869,175,000 after purchasing an additional 134,660 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,438,708 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $344,880,000 after purchasing an additional 196,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $258,688,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 27,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $714,287.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 484,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,668,576.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 27,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $714,287.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 484,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,668,576.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $345,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,782,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,000,237. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on KKR. Argus reduced their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $74.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.39.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $56.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.77 and a fifty-two week high of $60.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.10.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 212.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $0.165 dividend. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently -75.00%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. The firm manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Insurance segments.

