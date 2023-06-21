Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Acquires 457 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,415 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Shopify by 292.9% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 58.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of SHOP opened at $64.26 on Wednesday. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $67.36. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

SHOP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $55.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $44.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.95.

About Shopify

(Get Rating)

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

