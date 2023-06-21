DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Acquired by Bouvel Investment Partners LLC

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,534 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in DexCom by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 264 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DXCM shares. TheStreet cut shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.81.

In related news, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 2,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $250,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,563,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 2,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $250,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,563,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $633,906.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,718,436. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,967 shares of company stock valued at $9,289,550. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $129.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.65. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.56 and a 52-week high of $134.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.15.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.52 million. DexCom had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1085.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices for specific and permitted use cases, including non-medical device applications, medical device data analysis, integrated continuous glucose monitoring systems (iCGM) secondary display alarms, active patient monitoring, and treatment decisions; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

