Salvus Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,472 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 514 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 708 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 124.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 834 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank began coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of AEM opened at $48.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.81. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $36.69 and a 12 month high of $61.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The mining company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 6.07%. Analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.50%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

(Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.