Salvus Wealth Management LLC Acquires 107 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,476,595,000 after purchasing an additional 642,649 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,275,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,397,188,000 after acquiring an additional 411,556 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Paychex by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,277,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,489,852,000 after acquiring an additional 107,263 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Paychex by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,228,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,066,503,000 after acquiring an additional 125,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,919,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,345,000 after acquiring an additional 105,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $112.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.09 and a 1-year high of $139.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.96.

Paychex Increases Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 46.56%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 85.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PAYX shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. 3M reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.27.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.