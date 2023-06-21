Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,417 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Block by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Block by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Block by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Block by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Block by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Block news, Director Lawrence Henry Summers sold 3,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total value of $215,164.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,133 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,321.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $2,080,599.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 413,160 shares in the company, valued at $27,937,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Henry Summers sold 3,668 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total transaction of $215,164.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,321.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 205,077 shares of company stock worth $13,045,378. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SQ shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Block from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Block from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Block from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, CLSA lowered shares of Block from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $93.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Block has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.88.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $66.81 on Wednesday. Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.34 and a twelve month high of $93.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

