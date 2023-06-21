Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,987,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,333 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,531,000 after acquiring an additional 14,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,309,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $201.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $192.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.72. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $163.55 and a twelve month high of $209.16. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

