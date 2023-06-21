Harbor Group Inc. Buys 15,968 Shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

Harbor Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 205,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,968 shares during the quarter. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Harbor Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF were worth $5,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RLY. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,433,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,475,000 after purchasing an additional 667,108 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the 4th quarter worth $15,390,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 405.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 517,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,953,000 after purchasing an additional 414,974 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 169.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 586,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,395,000 after purchasing an additional 368,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,052,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,521,000 after purchasing an additional 321,157 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Price Performance

RLY opened at $26.68 on Wednesday. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 12 month low of $25.60 and a 12 month high of $29.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.63.

About SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

