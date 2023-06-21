Tarbox Family Office Inc. Has $909,000 Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. decreased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,234 shares during the quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 358.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth $201,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.60 and its 200-day moving average is $50.61.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

