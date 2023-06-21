Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Acquired by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,219 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,748 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $21,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 94 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 212.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 97 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $430.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $284.99 and a 52-week high of $431.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $392.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $364.85.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 16.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 17.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $465.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $428.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Loop Capital upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.75.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

Further Reading

