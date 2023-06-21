Salvus Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Fastenal by 617.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 105.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FAST. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Fastenal in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.57.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

Fastenal Stock Performance

In other news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $1,123,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $393,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $56.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $43.73 and a 1 year high of $57.14. The company has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.09.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.79%.

Fastenal Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.