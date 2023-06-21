Salvus Wealth Management LLC Has $873,000 Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,384 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Starbucks by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,334 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $374,000. KRS Capital Management LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 127.0% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPM Growth Investors Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 9,984 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.31.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $101.27 on Wednesday. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $72.03 and a 52-week high of $115.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.25 and a 200-day moving average of $103.64. The stock has a market cap of $116.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 68.83%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

