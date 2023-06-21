Salvus Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive makes up approximately 1.0% of Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 33.7% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 23,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,265,000 after buying an additional 6,014 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth $1,680,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.2% during the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 398 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% during the first quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 10,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,723,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.2% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 0.2 %

ORLY stock opened at $917.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $55.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $918.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $859.74. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $590.33 and a 52 week high of $964.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.00 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 176.66% and a net margin of 14.90%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.17 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ORLY. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $925.00 to $985.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,055.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $900.00 to $975.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $933.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 2,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $929.66, for a total value of $1,913,240.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,953.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 2,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $929.66, for a total transaction of $1,913,240.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 285 shares in the company, valued at $264,953.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $890.00, for a total transaction of $658,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,183 shares of company stock valued at $42,243,407 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.