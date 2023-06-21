JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Bought by Legacy Wealth Management Inc

Legacy Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,574,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,507 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 16.1% of Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $179,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,801,000 after purchasing an additional 8,540,248 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,179,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612,871 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,770,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,887 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,260,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,762,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,240,000 after purchasing an additional 664,440 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.22. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.99 and a 1-year high of $50.40.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

