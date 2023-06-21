Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 854 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,507 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 854 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.09% of VeriSign worth $19,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 657,810 shares in the company, valued at $131,562,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.21, for a total value of $27,526.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,421 shares in the company, valued at $5,818,168.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 657,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,562,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,509 shares of company stock worth $8,854,561. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $221.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $221.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.17. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.34 and a 52-week high of $229.72.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $364.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.32 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

