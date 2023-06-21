Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $12.82 Million Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,111 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $12,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 41,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 16,302 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 8,588 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 441.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 11,719 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 304,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $80.26 on Wednesday. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $69.91 and a 1-year high of $102.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.27 and its 200-day moving average is $83.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.41. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 56.23%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EMN. StockNews.com raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.27.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

