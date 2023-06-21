Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $20.28 Million Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,227 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $20,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,834,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,823,000 after buying an additional 365,211 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 303.8% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 42,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after buying an additional 32,055 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 107.6% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 104,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after buying an additional 54,141 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Stock Down 1.2 %

CTVA opened at $56.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.39. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.03 and a twelve month high of $68.43. The firm has a market cap of $40.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.79.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.23. Corteva had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Corteva’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. OTR Global cut shares of Corteva to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. VNET Group reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corteva in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.44.

About Corteva

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.