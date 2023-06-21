Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Trims Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,279 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 66,545 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.13% of BorgWarner worth $14,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BorgWarner by 485.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BWA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BorgWarner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on BorgWarner from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.73.

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $46.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.14 and a 12-month high of $51.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.42.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.63%.

In other news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $318,839.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,397,802.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $238,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 177,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,456,202.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $318,839.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,397,802.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,383 shares of company stock valued at $566,697 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

