Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Cuts Stock Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 689,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,199 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $14,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVTR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Avantor by 211.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avantor during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avantor during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor Price Performance

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $19.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.19 and its 200 day moving average is $21.53. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.91 and a 1-year high of $32.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Avantor had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Avantor’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Avantor in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Barclays cut their target price on Avantor from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Avantor from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Avantor from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.65.

Insider Activity

In other Avantor news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $31,727.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,407. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.