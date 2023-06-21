UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 428,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 67,949 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.20% of UGI worth $14,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UGI by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 112,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in UGI by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 163,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,063,000 after acquiring an additional 12,475 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in UGI by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 221.6% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 21,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 14,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of UGI by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 92,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UGI opened at $27.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.08. UGI Co. has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $43.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of -9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.08.

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.16). UGI had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This is a boost from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is currently -51.19%.

In other UGI news, CEO Roger Perreault acquired 3,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $99,748.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 41,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,677.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on UGI shares. Mizuho assumed coverage on UGI in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on UGI from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on UGI in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

