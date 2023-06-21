Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Grows Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 136,113 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $22,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,531,000 after purchasing an additional 61,165 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,041,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,223,000 after purchasing an additional 23,080 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 1,083.3% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 719,846 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,616,000 after purchasing an additional 659,012 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 624,020 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,284,000 after purchasing an additional 21,670 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 521,712 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,271,000 after purchasing an additional 264,826 shares during the period. 96.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

EMCOR Group stock opened at $174.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.64 and a 1 year high of $178.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.71.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.49. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This is a boost from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on EME. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Insider Transactions at EMCOR Group

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $1,820,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,647,055.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP R Kevin Matz sold 13,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total transaction of $2,227,422.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 191,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,720,171.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $1,820,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,647,055.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,462 shares of company stock valued at $8,298,143. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Profile

(Get Rating)

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: United States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

Further Reading

