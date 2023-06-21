Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Grows Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 136,113 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $22,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,531,000 after purchasing an additional 61,165 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,041,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,223,000 after purchasing an additional 23,080 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 1,083.3% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 719,846 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,616,000 after purchasing an additional 659,012 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 624,020 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,284,000 after purchasing an additional 21,670 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 521,712 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,271,000 after purchasing an additional 264,826 shares during the period. 96.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
EMCOR Group Price Performance
EMCOR Group stock opened at $174.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.64 and a 1 year high of $178.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.71.
EMCOR Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This is a boost from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.91%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have issued reports on EME. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.
Insider Transactions at EMCOR Group
In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $1,820,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,647,055.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP R Kevin Matz sold 13,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total transaction of $2,227,422.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 191,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,720,171.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $1,820,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,647,055.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,462 shares of company stock valued at $8,298,143. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
EMCOR Group Profile
EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: United States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.
