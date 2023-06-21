Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) is Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s Largest Position

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 506,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,528 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises about 1.6% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $94,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $6,779,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 89.1% during the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Catalyst Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 3.6% during the first quarter. Catalyst Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,754,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 38,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,131,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of TXN opened at $174.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $158.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 5.17. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $186.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $171.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.48.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on TXN. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.